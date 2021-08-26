Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 6,338 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.74. The stock had a trading volume of 531,977 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

