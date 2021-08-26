Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 419 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.