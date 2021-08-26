Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.55. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.65.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

