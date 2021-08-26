Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Xcel Energy worth $87,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 110.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

