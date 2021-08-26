XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

XPeng stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

