Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XPOF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

