XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $58.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00089800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009467 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

