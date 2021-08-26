YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Shares of YPF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

