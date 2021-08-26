Yuen Wupen Sells 27,072 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $484.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

