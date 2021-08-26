Yuen Wupen Sells 27,072 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $484.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
