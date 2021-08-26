Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AINV. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $894.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

