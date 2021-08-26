Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $25.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,610 shares of company stock worth $166,604 in the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.02 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

