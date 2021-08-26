Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 92,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,047. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

