Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report $25.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $26.20 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 357.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $63.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $119.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $49.01. 41,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

