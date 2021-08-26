Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

