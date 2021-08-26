Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Mimecast stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,252 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

