Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
