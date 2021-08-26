Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

