Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

