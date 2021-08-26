Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

