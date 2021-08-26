Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

AVLR opened at $176.61 on Friday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.