Zacks: Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Million

Brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce $4.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 417.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $14.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 17.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 3.85.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

