Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.