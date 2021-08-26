Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,415,911 shares of company stock valued at $286,069,415 over the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

