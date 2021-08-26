Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:LEV opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $449,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

