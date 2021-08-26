Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE WNS remained flat at $$83.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

