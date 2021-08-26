Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.11. 105,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,191. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.82. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $584.25.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

