Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $292.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $295.05 million. GoPro reported sales of $280.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $23,432,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.