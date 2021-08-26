Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $143.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

