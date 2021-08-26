Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65. Marriott International has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

