Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce sales of $31.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.40 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $124.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $125.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $132.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Centene by 665.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Centene by 85.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,160. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

