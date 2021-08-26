Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley raised their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

MFIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 12,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.