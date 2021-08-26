Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $484.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

