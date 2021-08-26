Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $484.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
