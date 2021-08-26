Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Square reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $267.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 234.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.39. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

