Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Sell

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 266,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,080,631. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

