Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Getinge has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

