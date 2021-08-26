Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

USAU opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

