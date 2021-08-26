Zacks Investment Research Lowers IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) to Hold

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IHS Markit has outperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to earnings beat in the past seven quarters. IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern as the company plans to make investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company's business experiences event driven seasoanlity, causing fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of INFO opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.