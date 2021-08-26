Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to “Buy”

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

