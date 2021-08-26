Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) to Hold

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

