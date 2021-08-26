Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

