Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

