Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $33,974.80 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00350066 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,839,015 coins and its circulating supply is 16,839,015 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.