Zebi Token Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $47,338.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00124247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,478.26 or 1.00728837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01037524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.64 or 0.06565150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,051,807,702 coins and its circulating supply is 790,491,993 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

