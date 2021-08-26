Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Down 6.1%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.07. 1,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 407,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

