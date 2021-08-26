Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.61. 31,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,166,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

