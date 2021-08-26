Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,689 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $30,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.74 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

