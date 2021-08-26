Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.39. 1,656,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,429. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

