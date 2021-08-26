Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Down to $42.04

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $40.41. Zumiez shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 2,392 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zumiez by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.