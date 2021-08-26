Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUO stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

