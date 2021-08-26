Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $16.35

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $18.00. Zuora shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 18,420 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Zuora alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.