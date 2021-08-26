Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 738,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

